The Liaoning and its strike group are in the western Pacific for a training exercise. Photo: CWH
Chinese aircraft carriers in separate South China Sea, Pacific training drills
- Shandong is conducting ‘combat-oriented exercises’ in the contested waterway, while the Liaoning is in the western Pacific
- PLA is trying to get the two strike groups working together, which would mean they could pressure a target like Taiwan from different directions, expert says
Topic | China's aircraft carriers
The Liaoning and its strike group are in the western Pacific for a training exercise. Photo: CWH