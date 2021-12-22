The Liaoning aircraft carrier was photographed conducting drills east of Okinawa. Photo: Handout
The Liaoning aircraft carrier was photographed conducting drills east of Okinawa. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Chinese aircraft carrier’s Pacific drills ‘show boosted combat capability’

  • Photos from Japanese defence ministry show fighter jets and helicopters on the Liaoning as it sails with five other naval ships
  • Greater range of aircraft on board shows a complete formation combat system has been formed, commentator says

Topic |   China's aircraft carriers
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 6:02pm, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Liaoning aircraft carrier was photographed conducting drills east of Okinawa. Photo: Handout
The Liaoning aircraft carrier was photographed conducting drills east of Okinawa. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE