The Liaoning aircraft carrier was photographed conducting drills east of Okinawa. Photo: Handout
Chinese aircraft carrier’s Pacific drills ‘show boosted combat capability’
- Photos from Japanese defence ministry show fighter jets and helicopters on the Liaoning as it sails with five other naval ships
- Greater range of aircraft on board shows a complete formation combat system has been formed, commentator says
Topic | China's aircraft carriers
