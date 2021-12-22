The Brave Eagle advanced jet trainer project was launched in 2017 and AIDC began mass-producing the planes last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s air force gets second Brave Eagle jet trainer as cross-strait tensions rise
- It’s seen as one of the world’s most advanced training aircraft, researcher says, with local planemaker AIDC expected to complete the order of 66 by 2026
- Beijing is ratcheting up its intimidation campaign against the island, including by sending more than 900 warplanes into its air defence zone this year
