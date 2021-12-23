The US is aiming to track and target hypersonic weapons from space. Photo: L3Harris Technologies
US satellite could detect Chinese hypersonic missiles, but could it stop them?
- Prototype for satellite that will help US track hypersonic threats reportedly passes design review, clearing the way for it to be built
- Hypersonic weapons’ trajectory makes their destination difficult for anti-missile systems to calculate
Topic | China's military weapons
The US is aiming to track and target hypersonic weapons from space. Photo: L3Harris Technologies