Chinese warships were required for threats far and wide, a former colonel said. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

China’s aircraft carriers will operate in the world’s oceans, ex-colonel says

  • Larger number of warships became necessary for missions further afield than South China Sea and Taiwan, retired senior colonel tells mainland media
  • Aircraft carriers will appear on the high seas because, having acquired them, the country can hardly leave them in port, he says

Topic |   China's aircraft carriers
Teddy Ng
Updated: 11:00pm, 27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
