Chinese warships were required for threats far and wide, a former colonel said. Photo: Reuters
China’s aircraft carriers will operate in the world’s oceans, ex-colonel says
- Larger number of warships became necessary for missions further afield than South China Sea and Taiwan, retired senior colonel tells mainland media
- Aircraft carriers will appear on the high seas because, having acquired them, the country can hardly leave them in port, he says
Topic | China's aircraft carriers
