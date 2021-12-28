The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain transit the South China Sea on November 4. Photo: US Navy
South China Sea: think tank calls for Beijing vigilance as US steps up surveillance of disputed waterway
- The South China Sea Probing Initiative says the US military conducted 1,200 missions over disputed waterway this year – up from 1,000 sorties last year
- ‘China must keep a close eye on the United States and take precautions,’ analyst warns while urging China not to ignore other nations’ movements
Topic | South China Sea
