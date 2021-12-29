SpaceX already has thousands of satellites from its Starlink programme in orbit around the Earth. Photo: Handout
Why China reacted so strongly to its Tiangong space station’s near-misses with Elon Musk’s satellites

  • The two incidents this year involving satellites from Elon Musk’s company SpaceX prompted a complaint to the UN and calls on the US to act
  • China is worried America wants to dominate space and some observers believe the tech entrepreneur’s company may serve that ambition

Kristin Huang
Updated: 11:15pm, 29 Dec, 2021

