A Chinese J-15 fighter jet takes off from the Liaoning during combat training. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning back home after being shadowed by Japanese warship during drills
- Chinese strike group has spent 20 days conducting combat training in the Yellow and East China seas and the western Pacific, PLA Daily says
- Navy and state broadcaster release images and footage of Japan’s Izumo aircraft carrier and a Japanese fighter jet close by
Topic | China's military
