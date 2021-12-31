Researchers say they have made breakthroughs in using infrared sensors for hypersonic missiles. Photo: Handout
China says it has hypersonic missiles with heat-seeking tech – years before US

  • Breakthroughs in the precision and cooling mechanism of infrared sensors are pushing forward the country’s development of hypersonic weapons, researchers say
  • Warfare could be transformed by hypersonic missiles able to search for, identify and lock on to targets based on heat signature

Topic |   China's military weapons
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:08pm, 31 Dec, 2021

