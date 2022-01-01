President Tsai Ing-wen presents her new year’s address. Photo: CNA
In New Year’s speech, Taiwan president warns Beijing against ‘military adventurism’
- ‘The military is definitely not an option for solving cross-strait disagreements’, Tsai Ing-wen says in reminding Beijing not to ‘misjudge’ situation
- The two sides must ‘calm the hearts of the people’ to find peaceful solutions, Tsai adds, while highlighting human rights worries over Hong Kong
