China’s vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu says China has always adhered to a nuclear strategy of self-defence. Photo: AP Photo
China ‘pushed for big 5 nuclear nations pledge’ to not target other countries

  • In era of suspicion about China’s growing arsenal and the Aukus agreement, major nuclear-armed powers commit to using nuclear weapons only for defence
  • Vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu says the joint statement will help ‘replace competition among major powers with coordination and cooperation’

Teddy Ng
Updated: 3:23pm, 4 Jan, 2022

