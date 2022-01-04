China’s vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu says China has always adhered to a nuclear strategy of self-defence. Photo: AP Photo
China ‘pushed for big 5 nuclear nations pledge’ to not target other countries
- In era of suspicion about China’s growing arsenal and the Aukus agreement, major nuclear-armed powers commit to using nuclear weapons only for defence
- Vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu says the joint statement will help ‘replace competition among major powers with coordination and cooperation’
