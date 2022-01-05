Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the People’s Liberation Army to “grasp the changing landscapes of national security and combat circumstances”. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Xi Jinping stresses the need for PLA to increase training in new technologies
- The People’s Liberation Army must develop ‘an elite force that is capable of fighting and winning wars’, he says as military begins this year’s exercises
- Multiple hotspots will require the PLA to develop a combination of strategies and capabilities for different circumstances, analysts say
