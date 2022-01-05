China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation says it plans more than 40 space launches this year. Photo: STR/FP
China-US space race heats up as Chinese firm plans over 40 launches this year

  • China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation predicts an arduous year to ‘accelerate the development of China as a space power’
  • China’s aims this year include finishing the Tiangong space station and signing a five-year agreement on space cooperation with Russia

Teddy Ng
Updated: 1:31pm, 5 Jan, 2022

