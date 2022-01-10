Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor meets Commander-in-chief of the PLA’s Hong Kong garrison, Major General Peng Jingtang on Monday. Photo: South China Morning Post
Beijing sends former Xinjiang paramilitary chief to take command of Hong Kong garrison

  • Major General Peng Jingtang met Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday and pledged to ‘safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests’
  • Observer says the appointment reflects Beijing’s attempt to stop anti-government sentiment becoming social unrest or terrorism

Minnie ChanTony Cheung
Updated: 8:04pm, 10 Jan, 2022

