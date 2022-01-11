Taiwan’s air force has ordered all F-16 jets to be grounded for inspection. Photo: CNA
developing | Taiwanese F-16V fighter jet feared to have crashed as pilot loses contact
- Search under way after eyewitnesses report plane crashing into sea off west coast during training mission
- The F-16V is Taiwan’s most advanced fighter jet, and the missing plane is one of the F-16s that was upgraded under a deal with Lockheed Martin
