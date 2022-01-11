Lhasa, the Chinese navy’s second Type 055 destroyer, has been taking part in drills since the start of 2022. Photo: Weibo
China’s second Type 055 warship, Lhasa, is combat-ready, state media reports
- The stealth guided-missile destroyer has been taking part in drills and is expected to join the navy’s significant missions later this year
- Chinese military has several more Type 055s – its largest and most advanced destroyers – on the way after shipbuilding spree
