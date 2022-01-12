Taiwan has grounded its F-16V fighter jets following a crash. The search for the pilot was continuing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Why Taiwan’s F-16s are its best bet against the J-20 stealth fighter
- Tuesday’s accident involving one of the island’s upgraded jets a setback but the island is relying on the advanced planes to fend off an air attack
- Are the F-16V’s sophisticated weapons systems, intelligence sharing and advanced radar a match for the PLA’s showcase plane?
