Japan has signed a deal with Boeing for the upgrade of its fleet of F-15J Eagle fighter jets. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Boeing super interceptor jet deal ‘likely to anger China’

  • Contract to upgrade F-15J fleet in line with Tokyo’s strengthening of its defence force with record budget
  • Analysts say the upgraded jets are unlikely to affect strategic balance but will add to the arms race in the region

Kristin Huang
Updated: 11:00am, 15 Jan, 2022

