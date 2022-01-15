Japan has signed a deal with Boeing for the upgrade of its fleet of F-15J Eagle fighter jets. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Boeing super interceptor jet deal ‘likely to anger China’
- Contract to upgrade F-15J fleet in line with Tokyo’s strengthening of its defence force with record budget
- Analysts say the upgraded jets are unlikely to affect strategic balance but will add to the arms race in the region
