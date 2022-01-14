Wang Zheng-Jun holds a squat during the last week of a 10-week programme to become a member of the Taiwan navy’s elite Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol unit, at Zuoying navy base, Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Inside Taiwan’s brutal navy frogman boot camp as island trains marines for war
- The elite Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol unit is the Taiwan navy’s answer to the US Navy Seals or Britain’s Special Boat Service
- Of the 31 who started the 10-week ARP training, only 15 finished, after gruelling exercises, sleep deprivation, extreme marches and long periods in the water
Topic | Taiwan
Wang Zheng-Jun holds a squat during the last week of a 10-week programme to become a member of the Taiwan navy’s elite Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol unit, at Zuoying navy base, Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan. Photo: Reuters