A woman watches news of the latest North Korean missile test on a screen at a station in Seoul on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korea using Russian satellite navigation system instead of GPS for missile launches, observers say

  • Pyongyang fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday, the fourth test this month
  • Source close to Chinese military says the North has been using Glonass and has benefited from Soviet technology

Minnie Chan
Updated: 7:00am, 18 Jan, 2022

