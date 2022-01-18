A woman watches news of the latest North Korean missile test on a screen at a station in Seoul on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korea using Russian satellite navigation system instead of GPS for missile launches, observers say
- Pyongyang fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday, the fourth test this month
- Source close to Chinese military says the North has been using Glonass and has benefited from Soviet technology
