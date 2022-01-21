Iranian, Russian and Chinese warships take part in a joint military drill in the Indian ocean. Photo: Handout via AFP
Defence
China /  Military

China, Iran, Russia carry out joint naval drills amid rising US headwinds

  • Three-day exercise in strategically key Gulf of Oman aimed to showcase capability to ‘jointly safeguard maritime security’, Beijing says
  • Drills came at a time of rising tensions with the US for all three, but economic and geopolitical concerns may have played bigger role, says expert

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:33pm, 21 Jan, 2022

