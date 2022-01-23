A Taiwanese corvette fires flares during a navy drill earlier this month. The island lives with the threat of invasion by Beijing. Photo: dpa
As PLA threat grows, Taiwan’s bid to boost defence ‘may lead to conflict’
- Mainland analyst says extra military spending will only add to tensions and ‘is likely to increase the risk of misjudgment’
- Funds will be used for precision and long-range missiles as well as naval ships to strengthen the island’s air and sea defences
Topic | China's military
A Taiwanese corvette fires flares during a navy drill earlier this month. The island lives with the threat of invasion by Beijing. Photo: dpa