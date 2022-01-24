Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, said innovative solutions were needed to fight corruption. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese military pledges loyalty to Communist Party and vows to keep up anti-corruption drive
- PLA should consolidate loyalty to the party and be innovative in eliminating corruption, says one of the Central Military Commission’s vice-chairmen
- It follows President Xi Jinping’s promotion of seven generals, which an observer says is aimed at bolstering his support before party’s national congress
Topic | China's military
