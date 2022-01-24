Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, said innovative solutions were needed to fight corruption. Photo: Simon Song
Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, said innovative solutions were needed to fight corruption. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Military

Chinese military pledges loyalty to Communist Party and vows to keep up anti-corruption drive

  • PLA should consolidate loyalty to the party and be innovative in eliminating corruption, says one of the Central Military Commission’s vice-chairmen
  • It follows President Xi Jinping’s promotion of seven generals, which an observer says is aimed at bolstering his support before party’s national congress

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:30am, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, said innovative solutions were needed to fight corruption. Photo: Simon Song
Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, said innovative solutions were needed to fight corruption. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE