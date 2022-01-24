Taiwan’s defence ministry says Beijing sent 39 military aircraft to the island’s air defence zone on Sunday - the biggest contingency since October. Photo: 81.com
Beijing sends 39 aircraft to Taiwan air defence zone, pushing island to scramble jets
- Sunday’s fly-by came a day after the US and Japan wrapped up a six-day joint maritime drill south of Okinawa
- In biggest PLA sortie to island since October, planes flew northeast of Pratas Island, according to Taiwan defence ministry
Topic | Taiwan
