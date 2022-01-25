The J-16D electronic warfare aircraft made its debut at Airshow China in Zhuhai last year. Photo: Reuters
China’s J-16D: a sign in the sky of a new electronic attack warplane threat to Taiwan?
- Two of the aircraft appeared for the first time in a group that entered the island’s air defence zone on Monday
- It is a sign that the jets, equipped with electronic interference functions, are combat ready, analyst says
Topic | China's military weapons
The J-16D electronic warfare aircraft made its debut at Airshow China in Zhuhai last year. Photo: Reuters