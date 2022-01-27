Some 14 rounds of talks have been held between China and India since a deadly clash in 2020. Photo: AFP
China-India border: PLA hands teen to Indian army after he went missing near disputed territory
- Miram Taron, 17, of a border village in Arunachal Pradesh was ‘reportedly abducted’, according to India’s defence ministry last week
- Chinese defence ministry dismisses White House remarks on Beijing’s behaviour in the region, saying no third party should get involved in the dispute
Topic | China-India border dispute
Some 14 rounds of talks have been held between China and India since a deadly clash in 2020. Photo: AFP