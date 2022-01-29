An F-35C jet taxis on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. Photo: US Navy
South China Sea: pulling crashed US Navy fighter jet out of water will be tough job, Chinese experts say
- Extent of damage to the F-35C jet, the depth at which it is found and underwater conditions could all complicate recovery
- China says it is not interested in the crashed aircraft, after reports suggest it will race to access the advanced stealth technology
Topic | China's military
