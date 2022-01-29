China is reportedly filling an order of six Caihong-5 drones for Algeria, with delivery expected in March, according to Mena Defence. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese drones in demand as Algeria and Egypt eye orders from world’s leading UAV exporter
- Good payment plans and service as well as a change to US drone export policy restricting sales to American allies are boosting Chinese UAV sales
- Delivery of Caihong-5 drones to Algeria in March add to Caihong-3 and Caihong-4 UAVs will bring its air force attack drones to about 60 by late 2022
