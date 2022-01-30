The Wing Loong-1E, a multi-purpose combat drone, completed its first flight on January 18. Photo: Weibo
Could China’s new combat drone be a rival to the US Army’s Grey Eagle?

  • Photos from Wing Loong-1E’s first flight show it has similar features to the American drone, which was designed for surveillance and precision strikes
  • According to military researcher, engine technology is still an issue for Chinese unmanned aircraft – though they are competitively priced

Minnie Chan
Updated: 8:00am, 30 Jan, 2022

