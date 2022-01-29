Chinese access denial systems could make it more difficult for US aircraft carriers to project power. Photo: US Navy via AP
China /  Military

US has eye on Chinese navy with new warship in the works, analysts say

  • Construction of the next-generation DDG(X) is expected to start in 2028
  • It is in response to advanced anti-access and area denial systems and China’s increasingly sophisticated fleet, analyst says

Topic |   China's military
Kristin Huang
Updated: 11:00am, 29 Jan, 2022

