A Chinese military plane delivers humanitarian supplies to Tonga. Photo: Xinhua
What Tonga aid mission tells us about China’s military modernisation
- PLA transport planes and warships helped deliver humanitarian supplies to the South Pacific after last month’s volcanic eruption and tsunami
- Analysts say the military has been taking on more non-military responsibilities as part of the overhaul of the armed forces
