Military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, October 1, 2019. Photo: AP
Has China taken a step towards a US-style pre-emptive strike policy?
- New study suggests the PLA is moving from an ‘active defence’ footing to a ‘proactive’ one
- But Chinese military experts say China will not change its policy of ‘not firing the first shot’
Topic | China's military
