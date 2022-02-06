Military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, October 1, 2019. Photo: AP
China /  Military

Has China taken a step towards a US-style pre-emptive strike policy?

  • New study suggests the PLA is moving from an ‘active defence’ footing to a ‘proactive’ one
  • But Chinese military experts say China will not change its policy of ‘not firing the first shot’

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:34am, 6 Feb, 2022

