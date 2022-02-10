The components are said to be used in Taiwan’s Tien Kung, or Sky Bow, missiles. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan weapons maker alleges contractor tried to supply ‘fake products made in China’ for its missile defence systems

  • National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology says it discovered the substandard components while inspecting a delivery last year
  • It says it has sued the company, which it did not name, while lawmakers have called for the case to be investigated

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 7:29pm, 10 Feb, 2022

