The components are said to be used in Taiwan’s Tien Kung, or Sky Bow, missiles. Photo: AFP
Taiwan weapons maker alleges contractor tried to supply ‘fake products made in China’ for its missile defence systems
- National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology says it discovered the substandard components while inspecting a delivery last year
- It says it has sued the company, which it did not name, while lawmakers have called for the case to be investigated
Topic | Taiwan
The components are said to be used in Taiwan’s Tien Kung, or Sky Bow, missiles. Photo: AFP