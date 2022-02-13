Video footage on social media appeared to show a Chinese submarine surfacing in a reservoir. Photo: Handout
Facebook video of ‘new Chinese submarine’ gets experts’ tongues wagging

  • Video posted on Facebook group ‘Comments on the PLA’ appears to show an unknown type of Chinese submarine in a reservoir
  • US observer says design looks similar to one reportedly launched in 2018, while Chinese commentator says its smaller hull can increase stealth

Minnie Chan
Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Feb, 2022

