The AG600 will be the world’s biggest amphibious aircraft once it is finished. Photo: Weibo
Test-flight time for China’s latest, largest amphibious plane prototype
- The AG600, which can ‘ski’ on water, will be able to cover the entire South China Sea and could meet an urgent need for an emergency rescue aircraft
- The prototype includes advances from its predecessor the Kunlong, although like other Chinese-developed planes it has an outdated engine
