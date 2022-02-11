Taiwanese military carries out exercises on the Matsu islands group. Photo: Taiwan Military News Agency
Taiwanese military carries out exercises on the Matsu islands group. Photo: Taiwan Military News Agency
China /  Military

Was it Beijing testing Taiwan’s defences with unidentified Matsu island flyover?

  • An unidentified aircraft recently flew over a Taipei-controlled island off the mainland’s southeastern Fujian province
  • Intrusion could be part of the PLA’s ‘grey zone’ warfare tactics to test the Taiwanese military’s response, says former Taiwan air force general

Topic |   China's military weapons
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:42pm, 11 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese military carries out exercises on the Matsu islands group. Photo: Taiwan Military News Agency
Taiwanese military carries out exercises on the Matsu islands group. Photo: Taiwan Military News Agency
READ FULL ARTICLE