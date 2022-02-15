CCTV’s video shows the QW-12 missile intercepting a target during tests. Photo: CCTV
Chinese air defence missile ‘shows world-leading ability to find its target’
- Video released by state broadcaster CCTV shows QW-12 missile catching a target drone among eight decoy flares
- No previous missile has demonstrated this level of ability to distinguish targets from decoys, the report says
Topic | China's military weapons
CCTV’s video shows the QW-12 missile intercepting a target during tests. Photo: CCTV