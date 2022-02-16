A Taiwanese army veteran looks out from a bunker at Quemoy, also known as Kinmen, the last place where mainland Chinese and Taiwanese forces engaged in major fighting, in 1958. Photo: Reuters
PLA not yet ready for all-out Taiwan war, island’s military experts say
- Mainland armed forces need another 10 to 15 years of reform to launch full-scale cross-strait attack, experts tell Taipei seminar
- US-led maritime alliance seen to be a bigger headache for Beijing in the near term
