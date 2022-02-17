Observers say a live-fire drill in the Wanshan archipelago is likely to have involved the coastguard. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
Observers say a live-fire drill in the Wanshan archipelago is likely to have involved the coastguard. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
China /  Military

Guangdong holds live-fire drill in archipelago amid crackdowns on trafficking and Covid-19

  • Provincial maritime authority announces exercise but gives no details, however observers say the coastguard is likely to be involved
  • The fight against the spread of coronavirus and a bid to stamp out smuggling have been recent focuses for the province

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:44pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Observers say a live-fire drill in the Wanshan archipelago is likely to have involved the coastguard. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
Observers say a live-fire drill in the Wanshan archipelago is likely to have involved the coastguard. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE