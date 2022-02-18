A Chinese Ka-28 anti-submarine helicopter was among three aircraft detected in Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Wednesday, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Ministry of Defence, Japan
A Chinese Ka-28 anti-submarine helicopter was among three aircraft detected in Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Wednesday, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Ministry of Defence, Japan
China /  Military

Taiwan: PLA anti-submarine helicopter spotted entering island’s air defence zone for first time

  • Soviet-designed Ka-28 was likely to have taken off from a nearby warship that was not spotted by the island, says military researcher
  • The island is closely watching whether Beijing will take advantage of Western countries being distracted by the Ukraine crisis to attack the island

Topic |   Air Defence Identification Zone
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese Ka-28 anti-submarine helicopter was among three aircraft detected in Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Wednesday, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Ministry of Defence, Japan
A Chinese Ka-28 anti-submarine helicopter was among three aircraft detected in Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Wednesday, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Ministry of Defence, Japan
READ FULL ARTICLE