China is reported to have converted Type 056 corvette to become a coastguard vessel. Photo: Roy Issa
How does converting a Chinese navy ship into a coastguard vessel aid Beijing’s maritime mission?
- Maritime journal lists pros and cons of converting naval corvette for coastguard after image shows Type 056 ship modified in Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard
- The development ‘can be seen as an explicit message that China will not sit idle and let other countries meddle in its maritime issues’, article says
Topic | China's military
