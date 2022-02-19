Labour shortages and reliance on hi-tech imports loom as weaknesses for the Chinese military, according to a Rand Corporation report. Photo: Xinhua
US report finds big weaknesses in China’s defence industry base
- Rand Corporation report for US Congress identifies gaps in imports and population challenges
- But centralised, single-party control is a mixed bag, authors say
Topic | China's military weapons
