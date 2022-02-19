Labour shortages and reliance on hi-tech imports loom as weaknesses for the Chinese military, according to a Rand Corporation report. Photo: Xinhua
Labour shortages and reliance on hi-tech imports loom as weaknesses for the Chinese military, according to a Rand Corporation report. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

US report finds big weaknesses in China’s defence industry base

  • Rand Corporation report for US Congress identifies gaps in imports and population challenges
  • But centralised, single-party control is a mixed bag, authors say

Topic |   China's military weapons
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 19 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Labour shortages and reliance on hi-tech imports loom as weaknesses for the Chinese military, according to a Rand Corporation report. Photo: Xinhua
Labour shortages and reliance on hi-tech imports loom as weaknesses for the Chinese military, according to a Rand Corporation report. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE