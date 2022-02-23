Crew on the French frigate Vendémiaire said they were watched by a Chinese frigate as they conducted navy diver training in the South China Sea on February 20. Source: Twitter
China /  Military

China-Australia maritime incident shows up Beijing’s concerns about submarine-detecting sonobuoys

  • China says close surveillance of its PLA flotilla by an Australian patrol plane and the dropping of a sonar system 4km from its ships were ‘provocative actions’
  • Observers say Beijing is likely concerned about Western powers gaining intelligence about its subs and their movements

Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan
Updated: 11:00am, 23 Feb, 2022

