Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has met top government officials to get an assessment on how the island may be affected by the Ukraine crisis. Tsai asked that the island’s authorities become more vigilant against cognitive warfare and disinformation. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan military ordered to be combat ready in case of disruption by ‘outside force’ amid Ukraine crisis
- President Tsai Ing-wen instructs armed forces to stay alert for military activity near island and asks agencies to keep financial markets and prices stable
- The island’s leader condemns Russia for violating the sovereignty of Ukraine and calls for the two sides to resolve disputes in a peaceful and rational manner
Topic | Ukraine
