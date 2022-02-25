Damaged radar arrays and other equipment at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol on Thursday. Photo: AP
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol on Thursday. Photo: AP
Ukraine
China /  Military

Is rapid Russian attack on Ukraine a blueprint for PLA’s Taiwan plans?

  • Any attempt to take the self-ruled island by force would need a similar quick, targeted campaign, according to experts
  • Crossing the Taiwan Strait would add extra difficulties, but PLA scenarios also rely on a rapid effort

Topic |   Ukraine
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol on Thursday. Photo: AP
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE