The US’ Predator drone was used to launch missiles in Afghanistan and to hunt for Osama bin Laden. Photo: AP
Russia’s attack shows drones are high on hit lists – and often under the radar
- Autonomous weapons have become a feature of modern warfare, with more than 100 militaries having armed or unarmed drone capability
- With technologies for countering them yet to catch up, targeting Ukraine’s drones was an early priority in the Russian offensive
Topic | China's military weapons
The US’ Predator drone was used to launch missiles in Afghanistan and to hunt for Osama bin Laden. Photo: AP