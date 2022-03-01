Russia appears to be limiting its use of weapons, Chinese observers say. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
China /  Military

Russia is limiting military force in Ukraine but escalation still possible: Chinese analysts

  • No sign that Moscow plans to deploy nuclear-armed missile systems or other strategic weapons, observer says
  • Putin’s sabre-rattling mostly ‘a signal of political resolve’

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 1 Mar, 2022

