Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment from a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion: Russian forces face tough resistance and logistical issues, experts say

  • Russia’s advance on Kyiv has made little progress and it has failed to gain control of airspace, according to defence officials
  • Military experts also say there are supply issues and that the offensive could be taking longer than Moscow expected

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 2 Mar, 2022

