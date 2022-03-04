A residential building destroyed by shelling as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine invasion: Russian march on Kyiv gathers pace as Black Sea port Kherson falls

  • Russian forces are in the city, Kherson officials confirm, as blockaded port city of Mariupol is left without power or water
  • Control of key cities might aid logistical support and forward assault towards the north and capital city Kyiv, say military analysts

Jack Lau
Updated: 8:49am, 4 Mar, 2022

