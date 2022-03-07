The Chinese-built, Singaporean-owned Picasso was used to retrieve the jet wreckage from the bottom of the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
The Chinese-built, Singaporean-owned Picasso was used to retrieve the jet wreckage from the bottom of the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
The China-built ship that pulled a US Navy jet wreck from the South China Sea

  • The crashed stealth plane was brought to the surface using a specialist vessel constructed by a Chinese state firm
  • The use of the maritime technology shows the need for US-China cooperation, analyst says

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 7:24pm, 7 Mar, 2022

